Kids won’t be going hungry this summer thanks to a drive-thru summer food program. With the help of the Missouri Department of Health, the Summer Food Service Program is underway for local children in Charleston. On top of helping out those kids, literally ANY child, from anywhere, as long as they are under the age of 18, can get food. That summer food program is being held at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary every Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. through the rest of the summer.

