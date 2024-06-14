The UFO Capital of Missouri Park has opened in the southeast part of thestate. The park is in Piedmont, the area where hundreds of UFO sightingswere reported 50 years ago. Diane Elkin, a volunteer who made the park a
reality, says it includes a 16 foot UFO, a six foot tall alien, and playground
equipment, as well as historical information about the sightings.
Elkin says volunteers have plans to continue adding attractions to the park.
As for whether unexplainable sightings still occur there, Elkin says she has
people close to her that have seen things in the sky that are not
explainable.