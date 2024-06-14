Tre’Marion Jones, charged with killing KeMari Childress, is scheduled to be back in court on July 1st.
Last month his lawyer asked the court for a change of venue citing media coverage and social media posts. That
request was denied. Jones charged on February 28 with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault, and resisting arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.