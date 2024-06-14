Two local churches are coming together to help the Sikeston community devastated by a tornado last month

Two local churches are coming together to help the Sikeston community that was devastated by a tornado last month. Both the First United Methodist and Wesley United Methodist Church packed 300 boxes of food and 300 totes of personal items for families that need them in Sikeston. Basic items like toothpaste, conditioner, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and more will be handed out today. And this will be the third distribution they’ve had this week and will have handed out 900 boxes to families in the community. The distribution takes place today at noon at the First United Methodist Church in Sikeston.