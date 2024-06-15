Trading Post – June 15
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
22 ft McGregor sailboat – w/4 hp motor – $2,500 – ph #: 573-225-1240
‘94 Mariah Runabout ski boat – 20 ft – $4,000 – ph #: 573-450-8190
Garage Sale – 1423 Boxwood Drive – Jackson
Queen size box spring – $50 – ph #: 573-225-4415
Schwinn boys bicycle – 18 speed – $35
Sears ladies bicycle – $35 – ph #: 573-270-9582
Earthquake tiller – $75
Various electric motors – ph #: 573-667-5540
Buying: American jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490