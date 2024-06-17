A former special education student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his special education aide is suing the aide accused of those crimes as well as the Scott County School District. According to the Southeast Missourian Kristin R. Kirker, who was 27 years old at the time, was charged in November with two counts of sexual contact with a student, a Class E felony. The plaintiff in the case is listed as “John Doe” to protect the minor’s identity. The suit was filed in the circuit court of Scott County. The superintendent of schools for the county, Bradley J. Kolwyck, would not comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit claims that other employees there knew about the abuse and did nothing about it and described Kirker as

grooming the student for sexual activity.