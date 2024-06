Merit has come out on top at the University of Missouri. The school has removed racial criteria when awarding scholarships and funds to current and future students. The school openly admitted that they awarded $12.3 million dollars in financial aid and $457 thousand dollars in endowed donor scholarships, both with a race and ethnicity component.

