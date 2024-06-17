If you’re interested in a prime piece of real estate, MoDOT has something you might be interested in. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District is is selling a property through GovDeals. The 3.66-acre property is off Interstate 55 at Exit 99 on Route 61 in Jackson, Missouri. It’s described as prime

commercial real estate since it’s so close to Jackson and the Cape Girardeau city limits. It’s also close to the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex that has year-round events and brings a lot of people to the area. MoDOT is hoping to sell the property to bring in extra funds for roadway and bridge projects. Interested buyers

must submit their bids through GovDeals before 3:45 p.m. Friday, June 28.