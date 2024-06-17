There were two Juneteenth celebrations in Cape Girardeau this past Saturday
There were two Juneteenth celebrations in Cape Girardeau this past Saturday. The third annual Juneteenth Celebration at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau was a free and open event with music, craft vendors, social service organizations, food vendors, door prizes, a kid’s area coordinated by Discovery Playhouse and more. The Southside Juneteenth Celebration also took place at Ranney Park hosted by Lakita Johnson and Nova Fraction. It was a family-friendly celebration with food, fun, games and giveaways.