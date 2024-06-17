There were two Juneteenth celebrations in Cape Girardeau this past Saturday. The third annual Juneteenth Celebration at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau was a free and open event with music, craft vendors, social service organizations, food vendors, door prizes, a kid’s area coordinated by Discovery Playhouse and more. The Southside Juneteenth Celebration also took place at Ranney Park hosted by Lakita Johnson and Nova Fraction. It was a family-friendly celebration with food, fun, games and giveaways.