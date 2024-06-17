With summer here, Perryville Football players have a lot more time to train. The school has partnered with the Proform App for a learning and drilling combo training program. The software was designed by coaches to help players train and track their progress through the different drills. They have a demonstration day where the creators of the program show them the drills, and then the Pirates work on those with their coaches and at the end of the summer the apps creators will be back to test out the improvement of the team. Perryville is set to begin it’s 2024 football season Thursday, August 29 when the Pirates host Fredericktown.