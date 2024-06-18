SHOOTING 200-BLOCK OF INDEPENDENCE STREET

On June 16, 2024, at about 1:40 a.m. officers with the Cape Girardeau Police

Department responded to the 200-Block of Independence Street in reference to shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene and learned one person had received a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in a personal vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers located evidence of a shooting that occurred at the corner of Themis and Spanish along with a vehicle that was struck by an apparent bullet. At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers located the suspect from the shooting at a convenience store located in the 1100-Block of N. Sprigg. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and he fled on foot. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect and he was identified as a juvenile and taken into custody. The victim received two non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was treated at an area hospital. Officer recovered three firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines along with an illegal firearms switch. This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

