Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Ocoee, FL — A Florida man allegedly stole nearly $400 worth of merchandise from an Ocoee Walmart, including cheese and bug spray. 41-year-old Matthew Ferris is charged with petit theft, with a bond set at $2,500. Ferris was seen at the Walmart located at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday carrying a black backpack and a duffle bag, where he was transferring items between the bags.



A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted police after seeing Ferris putting merchandise in the duffle bag and leaving the store without paying. There were a variety of different items Ferris allegedly stole, such as: a rain jacket, a stove stand, chicken, cheese and bug spray, to name a few.



The total amount of merchandise stolen is $376.46, according to police. Ferris has been transported to the Orange County Jail, where he remains on $2,500 bond as of Friday afternoon, arrest records show.