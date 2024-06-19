Cape Girardeau County Commission provides more information on speed limit changes

Cape County Commissioners provided more information about a speed limit change planned for County Roads 330 and 335 southwest of Jackson. Instead of the current 60 miles per hour, speed limits there would be reduced to 40 miles per hour, with a maximum fine of $200 for infractions. The county’s Highway Department needs to erect signs showing where the new speed limit begins and ends. The changes will take effect 15 days after a notice for adoption is published in two local newspapers. No one spoke in favor of or against them.