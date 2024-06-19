Dexter man arrested for robbery

A Dexter convenience store called Dexter Police to report an attempted robbery. Police say they have taken a suspect into custody. Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout says an employee called from the Break Time Convenience Store just after midnight on June 17. The employee told officers that a man had entered the store and pressed what felt like a gun in her back, and demanded money. The employee said she refused and kicked the suspect, and he ran out of the store. After comparing surveillance footage officers were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Samuel Kilbreth. He was taken into custody at a home in Puxico on an active probation and parole warrant. Kilbreth was officially charged on Tuesday, June 18 for first-degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action, second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held at the Stoddard County Jail on a no-bond warrant.