Flight patterns may change out of CGI

Contour Airlines submitted a request to the Department of Transportation for a change of the air service pattern currently provided at the Cape Girardeau Airport. Online documents from Corporate Flight Management, Inc., representing Contour, is asking DOT to change the hub airport for all of the Essential Air Service flights through the Cape Girardeau airport from the Nashville International Airport (BNA) to the Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). BNA is a medium hub airport, while ORD is a large hub. The proposal would not make any changes to the contractual payment terms, aircraft or flight schedule. If approved, the change would go into effect on October 1.