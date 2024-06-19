Missouri Main Street Connection Awards over $600,000 to Main Street Program

In Cape Girardeau, three projects were awarded assistance. The Kellerman Lorimier Hall, Zickfield properties, and Katy O’Ferrell’s each were awarded funds. The Kellerman Lorimer Hall is a contributing building that has serviced the community in a variety of ways as an elementary school and city hall. After much needed repairs are completed by this grant, it will be closer to providing community and event spaces that will complement downtown revitalization. The Zickfield properties will complete a roof repair to allow the buildings to continue to provide a place for businesses to thrive. Lastly, Katy O’Ferrell’s will become listed individually on the National Register of Historic Places while restoring windows and repointing brick.