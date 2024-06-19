Public Works Text Alerts – Water, Trash & Recycling

Stay informed of schedule changes for trash and recycling routes and any boil water orders for your area by signing up for our Public Works’ alert service at www.cityofcape.org/getalerts Alerts can be sent as a text, email, phone call or all three. Be sure to enter the address you want notified about and if you move unsubscribe and sign up for your new address. Alerts can be specified for certain routes/areas and are not always sent citywide. Enroll before June 26 to receive the July 4 holiday schedule change reminder. Email mapping@cityofcape.org with any questions.

