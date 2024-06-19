Riley Strain’s autopsy results released

A medical examiner has released the autopsy report for Missouri student Riley Strain, who went missing and was later found dead after being kicked out of a Nashville bar on March 8. The report concluded Strain died as a result of drowning and intoxication. His manner of death was deemed an accident. The report says Strain had a blood alcohol content of .228, nearly three times the legal limit to drive. Videos released by businesses and police show Strain stumbling and falling around Nashville after being kicked out of the bar. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has launched an investigation into whether Strain was overserved alcohol on the night of his disappearance.