SEMO Food Bank Receives Charity Navigator 4-Star Rating

For the ninth straight year, Charity Navigator has given its highest rating, four stars, to Southeast Missouri Food Bank for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. According to Charity Navigator, the 4-star rating indicates an organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way and verifies that SEMO Food Bank exceeds industry standards. This rating designates Southeast Missouri Food Bank an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria.