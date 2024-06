8 p.m. June 18, a half mile west of Highway JJ. MSHP, reports indicate 72-year-old Louis A. Lynch was driving a pickup truck northbound on County Road 322 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Lynch died at the scene. MSHP reports he was not wearing a seat belt. He is the 32nd fatality in Missouri in 2024.