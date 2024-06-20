Hawley demanding ‘transparency’ from U.S. Energy Department regarding Grain Belt Express

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is blasting the Biden Administration over its recent announcement to designate a National Interest Electric Transmission Corridor across the state. The corridor would parallel and possibly overlay parts of the Grain Belt Express, the power line that’s set to be built between Kansas and western Indiana. Hawley calls the move a “land grab” that will hurt Missouri farmers:

Hawley says the energy department’s transmission corridor designation could undo already-approved agreements to compensate Missouri property owners for any land seized for the power line. The federal agency’s website says the designation will unlock “valuable federal financing and permitting tools” that would spur construction and limit harm to consumers.