Kids Count reveals state of Missouri children

Numbers released earlier in June as part of the “Annie E. Casey Foundation’s” “National Kids Count” data survey shows that Missouri ranks 32nd in the nation for the wellbeing of our kids. A shortage of accessible and affordable childcare and early childhood educational opportunities continues to plague large parts of the country, with the tri-states being no exception. Access to early childhood education is one of the 16 indicators in the survey, which ranks each state. The percentage of 3 and 4-year-olds who are not enrolled in Pre-k in is at 56 percent. The same survey numbers show a third of Missouri children ages 10 to 17 are obese and is getting worse.