Price adjustments proposed for some hunting, fishing, trapping permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing price adjustments for some hunters, anglers, and trappers in the Show Me State. Aaron Jeffries, the department’s deputy director, says most of the price increases are incremental changes primarily to non-resident permits…

Permits for migratory bird hunting, trout fishing, and daily fishing would slightly increase for both residents and non-residents. Conservation officials are mostly focusing on nonresidents in proposing some price adjustments to hunt, fish, and trap in Missouri. Despite permit prices increasing only slightly over the past 20 years, Aaron Jeffries says that the cost of doing business has increased exponentially…