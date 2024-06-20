Southern Illinois awarded $1.8M to improve public transit access

The Federal Transit Administration has been awarded Nearly $2 million to launch a pilot transportation program. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) of says Southern Illinois is getting $1.8 million to help improve access to public transportation for people with disabilities, orders adults and those with low incomes. IDOT said the goal of the program is to integrate trip scheduling and fare collection across 20 counties served by Shawnee Mass Transit District, Rides Mass Transit District, South Central Mass Transit and Monroe Randolph Transit District. Transportation officials believe linking the four transit services will make it easier for riders to travel beyond the transit districts and relieve the burden of arranging fares and payments.