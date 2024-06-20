Statue plans for Jackson roundabout nixed due to new MoDOT requirements

A future roundabout in Jackson will not feature any signs or statues after all. Janet Sanders, director of Public Works for the City of Jackson, said the roundabout planned for the intersection of Deerwood Drive and North High Street would not include decorations because of new specifications from the Missouri Department of Transportation. In recent meetings, the Jackson Board of Aldermen had suggested it feature a wall with the city’s name or a statue of its namesake, seventh U.S. president and wartime general Andrew Jackson. Sanders shared a letter detailing information from Crocker with the aldermen during their Monday, June 17, meeting saying the process for permission is lengthy and speed limit change would be required so that holds up the process. Under the new roundabout specifications, the only decorations available for the roundabout would be low-profile landscaping and low shrubbery with a trunk diameter of 3 inches or less. Read more in the SE Missourian