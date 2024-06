The center will feature a safe space to cool off, hydration station, shower, laundry, some nutritional support, access to recovery support services, linkages to care, linkage to community-based resources and support groups. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours will be based on staff/volunteer availability. During prolonged head, the center will remain open until 10 p.m.

