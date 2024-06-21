Assault offenses up 29% in Cape Girardeau Police’s 2023 annual review; homicides decrease

The Cape Girardeau Police Department’s 2023 annual review reveals assault offenses are up by 29% from 447 in 2022 to 577 in 2023, while homicides had a 50% decrease from four to two. Police chief Wes Blair presented the review to Cape Girardeau’s City Council on Monday, June 17. Blair pointed out multiple takeaways from the review for the council. He said while robberies and arsons doubled, the robbery number in 2022 was considered “incredibly low.” Robberies went from nine in 2022 to 22 in 2023 and arsons went from seven to 14. Receiving stolen property also went up from 16 to 33. Blair’s attention went to their higher numbers in ShotSpotter data as 159 confirmed shots fired cases went up to 169. In those shots fired cases, 17 subjects were hit in 2022 and 13 subjects were hit in 2023. Blair also spoke on the success with its collaboration with the mental health Co-Responder Unit. Blair said as of that day they had 12 open police officer positions, six open jailer positions and five communicator positions. He said the biggest problem when hiring people is “pay.”