Bonne Terre, Mo. man facing multiple charges including child porn, sexual exploitation of minor

Andrew Miller, 33, of Bonne Terre, was arrested on several felonies including sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor child, first-degree promoting child pornography, use of child in sexual performance, possession of child pornography – first offense and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 – first offense. He is currently being held in the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Detention Center. According to a Facebook post by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, they were contacted by a concerned citizen on June 17 after she found inappropriate images of an apparent minor child on Miller’s cell phone. During the investigation, detectives found evidence Miller took the photos and was sharing them in a video chat with other men. More charges may be forthcoming.