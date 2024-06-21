Carbondale police investigating after vehicles, building struck by gunfire

Police are investigating after vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Police responded to the 400 block of South Graham Street around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 for a report of shots fired. No one was found or injured but they did find vehicles and a building that had been hit by gunfire. Police do not have suspect information, at this time. Anyone with information should call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS

