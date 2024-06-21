Deputies respond to rollover crash in Franklin Co
Deputies responded to a rollover crash early Thursday morning, June 20. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office made a post saying they responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 2:10 a.m. on North Thompsonville Road near Akin Blacktop. The driver, 25-year-old Craigory D. Alderson, of Benton, was airlifted to a regional hospital with “significant” injuries. The Cave-Eastern Fire Department, Abbott-AMR and Air Evac assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene. The sheriff said the crash is still under investigation.