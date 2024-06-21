Local fair hosts Special Needs Day for people with disabilities
The Murray-Calloway County Fair hosted its Special Needs Day on Thursday for people with disabilities. The event aimed to allow people with special needs a space without flashing lights, large crowds, and loud music that might cause discomfort. More than 300 people attended the event and it lasted for one hour. There were five amusement park rides, carnival games, and free food. People also learned how to milk a cow and explored emergency response vehicles.