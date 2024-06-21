Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial: Host 1st Battalion/27th Marine Regiment Veterans

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) is proud to announce its new addition to the Museum’s USMC exhibit dedicated to the 1st Battalion/27th Marine Regiment, highlighting their valiant contributions during the Vietnam War. MNVM is scheduled to host the Veterans who served within that unit on Thursday, 6/20/2024 at 10:00am. This exhibit serves as a tribute to the bravery & sacrifices made by these Marines in service to our nation. The exhibit has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Colonel John N. Mcgruder III Award by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, recognizing its exceptional efforts in preserving and commemorating Marine Corps history.