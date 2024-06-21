Senate Budget chair Hough discusses Missouri’s $51B budget, possible vetoes from Gov. Parson

A 51(B)Billion-dollar state budget is now in the hands of Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who has already promised he will issue some line-item vetoes. Senate Appropriations Committee chair, Lincoln Hough of Springfield, says he expects some line-item vetoes as earlier spending plans between governor and lawmakers were done 18 months in advance.

Hough says he worries the legislature underfunded Medicaid and fell short in providing enough money for health care contractors. He expects the legislature to have to approve extra funding either later this year or next year. He’s seeking the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor.