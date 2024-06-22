Menu

Trading Post – June 22

Tree trimming service

Set of dining room chairs – FREE – ph #: 573-837-3237

Garage sale – 2202 Cambridge – Cage G.

Benjamin air rifle – $225

Antique toys – $250/all

AM-FM/Cassette/Radios – $30/each – ph #: 618-317-6520

‘03 Jeep Grand Cherokee – for parts – $400

Various bicycles – 1950s-60s

3 classic parking meters – ph #: 576-7405

Electric air compressor – $225

Aluminum/glass door – 35×83 – $50 – ph #: 573-450-5312

3 Bridgestone tires – ph #: 573-424-8548

Springfield Armory rifle

Smith & Wesson pistol

Fender Super Reverb amplifier – ph #: 573-334-6543

