Trading Post – June 22
Tree trimming service
Set of dining room chairs – FREE – ph #: 573-837-3237
Garage sale – 2202 Cambridge – Cage G.
Benjamin air rifle – $225
Antique toys – $250/all
AM-FM/Cassette/Radios – $30/each – ph #: 618-317-6520
‘03 Jeep Grand Cherokee – for parts – $400
Various bicycles – 1950s-60s
3 classic parking meters – ph #: 576-7405
Electric air compressor – $225
Aluminum/glass door – 35×83 – $50 – ph #: 573-450-5312
3 Bridgestone tires – ph #: 573-424-8548
Springfield Armory rifle
Smith & Wesson pistol
Fender Super Reverb amplifier – ph #: 573-334-6543