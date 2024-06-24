Don’t DROWN in DEBT Brandon Dickson reports

With swimming season in full swing…the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to hire

a pool contractor…so it’s a splashing success.

They advise you to think about how and when your family will use a pool…ask around for

recommendations…check with B-B-B to see a company’s business profile…get at least three

estimates…make sure your contractor is licensed and insured…find out who will be doing the

actual work…ask about site and soil evaluations…ask about warranties…don’t pay the full

amount in advance…and finally…get a contract with all the details in writing. I’m Brandon Dickson