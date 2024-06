Federal funds…headed to the Show Me State. The U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving 10-million-dollars to 65 Public Housing Agencies in 32 states across the country to enhance safety and security for residents. P-H-A’s in Missouri received over 250,000-dollars. The money will be used on things like crime prevention, smoke detectors, fire alarms, and other security measures such as fencing, window bars, and surveillance cameras. I’m Brandon Dickson.