Fire in outbuilding

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in a detached at 1215 Cousin St. time of call 04:42am Sunday. Units reported heavy fire and smoke from the garage in the rear residence. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. The structure is a total loss. The fire origin and cause are currently under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Fire personnel were on scene for approx… 3.5 hours. Mutual Aid Received From: Jackson, East County Fire District, Fruitland Fire district, and the Gordonville Fire District