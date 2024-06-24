MDC names Laura Conlee and Andrew Bond as deputy directors

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces the appointments of Laura Conlee of Ashland as Deputy Director of Resource Management and Andrew Bond of Jefferson City as Deputy Director of Business and Operations, both effective July 1. They join MDC Deputy Director of Engagement Aaron Jeffries in assisting new MDC Director Jason Sumners in leading the state’s conservation organization. “While these two leadership positions are quite varied in their work and responsibilities, they are both critical to carrying out our conservation mission and executing our strategic priorities as a department,” said Sumners. “Laura and Andrew each bring their unique expertise, years of experience, and abilities to adapt to conservation and business challenges on the horizon. We are thrilled to have them on our leadership team!”

