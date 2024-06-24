New Route 74 Connection Coming Soon

Work begins soon to connect the Shawnee Parkway (Route 74) roadway to Minnesota Avenue near Jefferson Elementary School. The new connection will enhance north-south mobility and access to the Jefferson Aquatic Center, park and school. Notice to proceed was issued to Fronabarger Concreters for Monday, June 24 giving the contractor 250 days to complete the project. During construction, traffic will remain open in both directions on 74 but drivers should anticipate lane shifts or closures as needed. The project is funded by a cost share arrangement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Missouri Department of Transportation.