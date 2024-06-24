Seven fire departments respond to fire at home of Portageville fire chief; faulty dryer likely cause of blaze

Seven fire departments worked to bring a residential fire under control at the home of Portageville’s fire chief. At 1:01 p.m. Thursday, June 20, the Portageville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of West 10th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the upper level of the residence and heavy fire and smoke at the rear of the home. Because of the size of the residence and the extreme temperatures, mutual aid was sought from the fire departments at New Madrid, Marston, Lilbourn, Hayti, Caruthersville and Kennett. Firefighters were able to contain the fire but the residence, the home of Portageville Fire Chief George DeLisle, sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage, according to a social media post by the Department. The state fire marshal was called to the scene. It was determined the fire was likely caused by an electrical malfunction in the dryer.

