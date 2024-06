The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own. Posted on Facebook by The sheriff’s office announced the passing of Corporal Darren Dixon at his home on Friday, June 21. Cpl. Dixon served the county since 2020 with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. The sheriff’s office said Cpl. Dixon loved his family and serving the citizens of Stoddard County and he will be missed.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!