23-year-old accused of burglary and assault attempts escape

A man accused of burglary and other charges after allegedly assaulting someone while trying to escape from custody. The Mayfield Police Department says officers were called to a home for a report of a burglary on Saturday morning, June 22. The caller told police a man had forced his way inside her home and had armed himself with a knife. She then armed herself with a handgun and said that the man laid the knife down. When officers arrived they took 23-year-old Damion Siddell into custody. Police say Siddell was under the influence of an illegal substance and was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for medical clearance due to his level of intoxication. Siddell tried to at the hospital but was restrained. Siddell was transported to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center where he attempted to flee. Siddell allegedly assaulted a Graves Co. Deputy Jailer and damaged the transport vehicle. Siddell is in the McCracken County Jail and charged with first-degree burglary, public intoxication on a controlled substance, two counts of resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault (inmate assault on corrections employee) as well as second and third-degree criminal mischief.