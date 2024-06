Written by Ron McCants, the film is called Don’t Hang Up. His family is originally from the area, which inspired him to choose it, alongside wanting to showcase small towns in Missouri. Sunday, June 23 was the last day the crew was in Hayti. The cast and crew are hoping to show their film in some big film festivals, so keep an eye out for its debut in late August.

