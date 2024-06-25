A Sikeston, Missouri, man is facing charges for the death of a Malden, Missouri, resident in a crash which occurred last October.

On June 19, Gabriel Gene Massey was charged with second degree involuntary manslaughter. In the probable cause statement by Corporal B.A. Pratt with the Missouri Highway Patrol. Pratt was called to the accident scene at 6:28 a.m. Oct. 11, 2023, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, south of Morehouse. When he arrived Pratt found Massey standing near his truck which was resting on its top. Massey told the officer he was OK but that the driver of another vehicle needed assistance. According to the officer, the second car, had sustained extensive damage to the front end with the driver side of the vehicle crushed around the driver. An off-duty first responder, who had stopped at the accident, reported the driver was unresponsive and she was unable to find a pulse. At the scene Massey, told the officer he did not see the eastbound vehicle when he pulled out in front of it. Massey also consented to providing a blood sample. Bond is set at $5,000 cash or surety for Massey in the case.