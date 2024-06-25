Art for Animals Opens July 5

Art for Animals, the popular art show and silent auction to benefit the Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA),will be held July 5 through 26 at the Margaret Harwell Art Museum in Poplar Bluff. The free-admission “Unleashing” opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the museum, although artwork for the event will be on public display at the museum starting July 5. The public can see the artwork in person at no charge at the art museum during designated hours on the AWA fb page Bidding will end during the closing reception July 26. Registered bidders will be notified if someone has outbid them. AWA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization More information on Art for Animals is available there or by calling Artfully Framed at (573) 785-6178.