Cape Girardeau woman sentenced to 15 years in connection with pharmacy shooting

A Cape Girardeau woman was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Monday on a charge in connection with a deadly shooting in February. Circuit Judge Benjamin F. Lewis sentenced Yaunique D. Cain to the maximum four years behind bars consecutive to any other sentence. Cain was sentenced for tampering with physical evidence in relation to the murder of 17-year-old Kemari Childress on Februrary 27, 2024 at the CVS Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau. Cain was on probation for burglary in the second degree and assault 3rd on February 27. After Cain pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, Judge Lewis revoked Cain’s probation and sentenced her to seven years for burglary in the second degree and four years for assault 3rd. Judge Lewis ordered each sentence to be served consecutively to any other sentence. Two others face charges connected to the deadly shooting.