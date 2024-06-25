Coalition pushes signature ballot to prohibit abortion ban

One organization says putting together a ballot initiative to put reproductive rights back on the ballot is a step in the right direction. Mallory Schwarz is spokesperson for Missourians for Constitutional Freedom campaign. A coalition of more than 30 organizations—all partnering to end Missouri’s abortion ban. Activists and organizers launched a signature gathering phase in February of this year to gather about 170,000 signatures from all corners of the state. 380,000 signatures were garnered from every county across the state—all to ensure a question is in place on November’s ballot, to put an end to the denial of reproductive rights. The abortion rights question will be on the ballot on November 5 in Missouri—pending signature verification. As it stands now, 14 states have near total bans on abortion. Pro life supporters say, “babies should be saved.”