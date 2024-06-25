Disaster relief team wraps up service in Sikeston

A Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Team has been in Sikeston since an EF3 tornado struck May 26, and their crews have been working hard to serve the community. The SE Missourian reports that the team has been stationed at First Baptist Church in Sikeston and has completed more than 200 chain saw and specialized group jobs. Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief is a joint volunteer effort of the Missouri Baptist Convention and its affiliated churches. The organization membership is completely volunteer and training is open to any member of a Southern Baptist church who is at least 18 years of age. Attending training does not obligate an individual to serve but is necessary before serving. Background checks are required for first-time volunteers. The next training is Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Sikeston. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, visit https://modr.org/dr-training.