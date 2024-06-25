Go Jackson MO tourism brand revealed at chamber of commerce event

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce leadership unveiled a new tourism brand and announced a promotional publication at its Business Breakfast on Friday, June 21. The tourism brand, called Go Jackson MO, is centered on a new website — www.gojacksonmo.com — which features an extensive list of restaurants, stores, event spaces, community gatherings and historical sites for tourists to check out in Jackson. The chamber of commerce, City of Jackson and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization websites all include links to the Go Jackson MO site. Go Jackson MO is not a city or chamber organization, though the chamber oversaw its development in conjunction with Cape Girardeau-based Red Letter Communications, who designed the various platforms. Businesses and events do not need to be part of or hosted by the chamber to be featured on the Go Jackson MO website or social media.