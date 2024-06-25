Man found dead in Kentucky Lake identified

There is new information about a man found dead in western Kentucky. Marshall County Rescue Squad initially reported that a 41-year-old man was found face down in Kentucky Lake over the weekend. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner. An autopsy was performed. Marshall County EMA Director Curt Curtner says the man was identified as Paul Dunn of Hardin, Ky and that the autopsy was inconclusive, but authorities are still investigating and there will be several more tests.